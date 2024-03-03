The New York Rangers and goaltender Jonathan Quick have agreed to terms on a one year extension worth $1.275 million.

Quick, 38, signed a one-year, $825,000 deal to join the Rangers in the off-season.

The 6-foot-1 netminder has helped the Rangers sit at the top of the Metropolitan Division, registering 13-5-2 record with a .916 save percentage and 2.45 goals-against average while sharing the net with superstar goalie Igor Shesterkin.

Quick is coming off a rollercoaster 2022-23 season that saw him traded from the Los Angeles Kings at the trade deadline to the Columbus Blue Jackets, who then flipped him to the Vegas Golden Knights.

He finished last season with a 16-15-6 record split between the Kings and Golden Knights with a .901 save percentage and 3.13 goals-against average. Quick later went on to win his third Stanley Cup championship in Vegas but did not appear in a game during last year’s playoffs.

Drafted 72nd overall by the Kings in 2005, Quick has a career 388-282-86 record split between the Kings, Golden Knights, and Rangers.

The Milford, Conn., native won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2012 after going 16-4 with a .946 save percentage and 1.41 goals-against average to lead the Kings to their first Stanley Cup in franchise history. He also went 26-10, recording a .911 save percentage and 2.58 goals-against average in 2014 to help Los Angeles to their second Stanley Cup in three season.

Quick is the Kings’ all-time leader in wins (370), shutouts (57), career save percentage (.911), and games played by a goalie (743).