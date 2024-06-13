The New York Rangers have signed forward Kaapo Kakko to a one-year, $2.4 million deal.

Kakko, 23, recorded 13 goals and 19 points in 61 games with the New York Rangers last season. He added a goal and two points in 15 playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final.

The 6-foot-2 winger is coming off a two-year, $4.2 million contract he signed with the Rangers in 2022 and was scheduled to become a restricted free agent in July.

Drafted second overall by the Rangers in 2019, Kakko has 57 goals and 117 points in 300 career games.

The Turku, Finland, native represented his country at the 2019 World Championship, recording six goals and seven points to take home a gold medal. He also represented Finland at the 2019 World Juniors, registering two goals and five points to win gold.