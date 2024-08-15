Matt Rempe made plenty of headlines in his rookie season with the New York Rangers as the towering forward dropped the gloves with several of the NHL's proven enforcers.

The 6-foot-7 centre amassed 71 penalty minutes over 17 games upon making his NHL debut in the regular season. He posted one goal and one assist over those games, later adding one goal in 11 games during the postseason.

As training camp nears, Rempe is not guaranteed a spot on the Rangers opening-day roster for this season, but plans to push to claim one.

"I'm getting all this attention, and I feel like I have to earn it," Rempe told NHL.com. "I've gotten on the scene, I've done well, but there's so much room for growth. I don't want to let anyone down. I'm terrified of that. That pushes me every single day to try to do the max that I can and ask how much better did I get today?"

The 22-year-old Calgary native was selected in sixth round of the 2020 draft by New York. He joined the pro ranks in 2022 with the AHL's Hartford Wolfpack, accumulating 183 penalty minutes over 96 games in two seasons before being called up.

Rempe had eight goals and 12 points in 43 games with the Wolfpack last season, improving on his six goals and 10 points in 53 games the year prior. He's focused on rounding out his game to keep a role with the Rangers this season, beyond just being an enforcer.

"I'm just trying to get better," Rempe said. "I feel like I can be a very effective bottom-six player who is fast, mean, physical, skates well, protects pucks, goes to the net, is good around the net, can play center or wing.

"I want to be a good penalty killer. I feel like I can be a guy one day on a shutdown line that can be very hard to play against and also create some offence around the net, bring pucks to the net.

"I've got a long way to go but that's all I'm working toward."

The Rangers will open their preseason on Sept. 22 against the Boston Bruins, with the season opener set for Oct. 9 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.