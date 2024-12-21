New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe has been offered an in-person hearing for his hit on Miro Heiskanen of the Dallas Stars on Friday, NHL Player Safety announced.

This gives the league the ability to suspend Rempe for six games or longer. The date and time of the hearing have yet to be determined.

Rempe was ejected Friday after drilling Heiskanen face-first into the boards from behind, drawing a five-minute major and a game misconduct. It was the fourth time in 22 career NHL games that Rempe had been tossed. He was previously suspended four games in March after elbowing New Jersey Devils defenceman Jonas Siegenthaler in the head.

Friday was Rempe's first NHL action in nearly a month. He played 12 shifts and logged 5:32 of ice time before his ejection. He has one goal and one assist in 22 career NHL games and also has three goals and five points in 18 AHL games this year.

The Rangers went on to win Friday's matchup with Dallas 3-1. They will be back in action Sunday afternoon at home against the Carolina Hurricanes.