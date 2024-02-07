Veteran forward Nick Bonino has cleared unconditional waivers and will have his contract terminated by the New York Rangers to become an unrestricted free agent.

Bonino was placed on unconditional waivers on Tuesday by the Rangers for the purpose of contract termination.

The 35-year-old was placed on waivers by the Rangers last month, but cleared a day later.

Bonino signed a one-year, $800,000 contract last summer with New York but struggled to produce this season, scoring one goal with four assists in 45 games.

Drafted 173rd overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 2007 NHL Draft, Bonino has 159 goals and 358 points in 868 career games split between the Anaheim Ducks, Vancouver Canucks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Nashville Predators, Minnesota Wild, and Rangers.

Bonino helped the Penguins win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016-17.

In other waivers news, Winnipeg Jets forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby has cleared waivers.

The 25-year-old has appeared in 26 games for Winnipeg this season, scoring two goals with three assists.