New York Rangers Nick Bonino cleared waivers on Friday and was assigned to the AHL's Hartford Wolfpack.

The 35-year-old centre was placed on waivers on Thursday after registering a goal and five points in 45 games this season.

"He met with [general manager] Chris Drury[and] it's the decision that was made," head coach Peter Laviolette told reporters on Thursday. "I've worked with Bonino for quite a few years going back to Nashville. I can't speak enough about him as a person. He's just a good guy, a good teammate. It's a tough day."

Bonino was signed to a one-year, $800,000 contract in the off-season.

Drafted 173rd overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 2007 draft, Bonino has 159 goals and 358 points in 868 career games split between the Anaheim Ducks, Vancouver Canucks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Nashville Predators, Minnesota Wild, and Rangers.

Bonino helped the Penguins to back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016-17 where he recorded eight goals and 25 points those two post-seasons.