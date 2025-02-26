A day after he exited the team's 5-1 win over the New York Islanders, the New York Rangers placed defenceman Adam Fox on injured reserve on Wednesday with an upper-body injury.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun notes while the injury to Fox isn't expected to be season-ending, the 2021 Norris Trophy winner is expected to miss some time.

Fox incurred the injury during the third period of Tuesday night's game. Fox fell awkwardly in front of his own net after getting tangled up with Isles forward Kyle MacLean. Despite getting the worst of the exchange, Fox was assessed a minor on the play. He would leave the game and not return.

A native of Jericho, NY, Fox is in his sixth NHL season. He's appeared in 58 games, recording five goals and 43 assists while averaging 23:14 of ice-time a night.

In a corresponding move, the team recalled defenceman Matthew Robertson from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.

The Rangers (29-25-4) sit on 62 points, in fifth place in the Metropolitan Division. They trail the Columbus Blue Jackets by two points for the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot.

The team returns to action on Friday when they host the Atlantic Division-leading Toronto Maple Leafs at Madison Square Garden.