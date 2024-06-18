The New York Rangers placed playoff star Barclay Goodrow on waivers Tuesday.

Goodrow broke out in the postseason with six goals and eight points in 16 games after posting just four goals and 12 points in 80 games during the regular season. He remains signed for three more years at a cap hit of $3.64 million.

The move signals the likely end of Goodrow's time in New York, either immediately or in the coming weeks. While the forward does own a 15-team no-trade clause, all of the other 31 clubs will have a chance to claim him before Wednesday at 2pm ET.

The 31-year-old has been mentioned as a potential buyout candidate this summer and could still be if he goes unclaimed on waivers.

The first buyout window of the off-season will open once the Stanley Cup Final ends.

Buying out Goodrow would not only clear his cap hit from the books for next season, but give the Rangers an additional cap credit of $247,222, freeing a total of nearly $3.89 million to spend. However, it would also leave the Rangers burdened with a cap penalty of $1 million the following season, 3.5 million in 2026-27 and $1.11 million in each of the next three years.

A two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Goodrow has 60 goals and 169 points over 572 career NHL games.

He had two game-winning goals and two shorthanded goals during the 2024 playoffs.