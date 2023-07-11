The New York Rangers have signed restricted free agent defenceman K'Andre Miller to a two-year contract extension.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports that deal has an average annual value of $3.872 million.

🔑 OFFICIAL: #NYR have agreed to terms with defenseman K’Andre Miller on a two-year contract extension. 🔑 pic.twitter.com/wOXVXwTqdZ — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) July 11, 2023

K'Andre Miller signs a two-year extension with #NYR carrying a $3.872M AAV. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 11, 2023

Miller, a 23-year-old native of St. Paul, Minnesota, scored nine goals and added 34 assists with the Rangers in 2022-23, his third season in the NHL. He added one assist over seven playoff games.

Since being selected 22nd overall by the Rangers in 2018, Miller has tallied 21 goals and 54 assists over 214 career games, adding two goals and six assists over 27 contests in the postseason.