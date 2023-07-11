Rangers sign D Miller to two-year, $7.744 million extension
K'Andre Miller - The Canadian Press
Published
The New York Rangers have signed restricted free agent defenceman K'Andre Miller to a two-year contract extension.
TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports that deal has an average annual value of $3.872 million.
Miller, a 23-year-old native of St. Paul, Minnesota, scored nine goals and added 34 assists with the Rangers in 2022-23, his third season in the NHL. He added one assist over seven playoff games.
Since being selected 22nd overall by the Rangers in 2018, Miller has tallied 21 goals and 54 assists over 214 career games, adding two goals and six assists over 27 contests in the postseason.