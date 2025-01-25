The New York Rangers have agreed to a five-year, $20.5 million contract extension with defenceman Will Borgen, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston. The deal carries a $4.1 million AAV.

Borgen, 28, was acquired by the Rangers, along with two draft picks, from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for forward Kaapo Kakko on Dec. 18.

The 6-foot-3 right-shot defenceman has two goals and five points in 50 games split between the Kraken and Rangers.

He is in the final season of a two-year, $5.4 million contract with a cap hit of $2.7 million. He was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Drafted 92nd overall by the Buffalo Sabres in 2015, Borgen has 10 goals and 56 points in 255 career games split between the Sabres, Kraken, and Rangers.

The Moorhead, Minn., native represented the United States at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea in a seventh-place finish