The New York Rangers announced a two-year extension for Jonny Brodzinski on Wednesday.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports the deal is one-way and the 30-year-old centre is set to earn $787,500 per season.

A native of Ham Lake, MN, Brodzinski has appeared in 37 games this season, scoring four goals and adding 11 assists.

Originally taken in the fifth round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft out of St. Cloud State, Brodzinski is in his eight NHL season and fourth with the Blueshirts.

In 138 career games with the Rangers, San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings, Brodzinski has 13 goals and 19 assists.