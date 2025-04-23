The New York Rangers have signed general manager Chris Drury to a multi-year contract extension on Wednesday.

New York failed to make the playoffs this season for the first time since 2020-21 but captured the Presidents’ Trophy with 114 points last season and appeared in the Eastern Conference final. In Drury's four seasons at the helm, the Rangers have made the playoffs three of four years.

“I am pleased that Chris will continue to lead the Rangers hockey operations in his role as President and General Manager,” said James Dolan, MSG Sports Executive Chairman and CEO. “Over his tenure, Chris has shown passion for the Rangers, relentless work ethic, and a tireless pursuit of excellence. While we are all disappointed in what transpired this past season, I am confident in his ability to guide this organization to success.”

Drury joined the Rangers’ staff as the director of player development in 2015-16. He was promoted to assistant general manager ahead of the 2016-17 season and was general manager of the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack.

He was elevated to general manager and president of hockey operations on May 5, 2021, after Jeff Gorton and John Davidson were fired.

Last season, he was named one of the three finalists for the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award.

“I am honored to sign this contract extension and continue in this position with the team I grew up supporting,” Drury said. “As I said when I began in this role nearly four years ago, there isn’t a more special organization in hockey and I look forward to continuing our work this offseason to help us reach our goals for next season and in the coming years.”

As a player, Drury skated in 892 career NHL games, scoring 255 goals with 615 points split between the Colorado Avalanche, Calgary Flames, Buffalo Sabres and Rangers. He won the Calder Memorial Trophy in 1999 and helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup in 2001.