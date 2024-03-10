The New York Rangers have signed goaltender Louis Domingue to a one-year contract extension.

Domingue, 32, has appeared in 24 games with the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack this season, going 13-7-4 with a .910 save percentage and 2.65 goals-against average. He has made one start for the Rangers in 2023-24, stopping 25 shots in a win against the Minnesota Wild on Nov. 9.

A fifth-round pick (138th overall) by the Coyotes at the 2010 NHL Draft, the St-Hyacinthe, Que. native has appeared in 143 career NHL games split between the Coyotes, Tampa Bay Lightning, New Jersey Devils, Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Pittsburgh Penguins and Rangers with a 60-60-10 record.

He has suited up in 194 career games in the AHL between Hartford, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Stockton, Syracuse, Binghamton, Springfield, and Portland.