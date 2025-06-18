The New York Rangers have re-signed restricted free-agent forward Matt Rempe to a two-year, $1.95 million contract extension, the team announced.

The new deal comes with an AAV of $975,000.

The 22-year-old played 42 games last season, scoring three goals and adding five assists while racking up 67 penalty minutes. He led the team in hits per 60 minutes (19.64).

The 6-foot-9, 255-pound centre was originally selected 165th overall by the Rangers in the 2020 Draft. In 59 career games, Rempe has racked up four goals, 10 points and 138 penalty minutes.