The New York Rangers and Braden Schneider have come to terms on a new two-year deal, the team announced on Saturday.

The 22-year-old defenceman was a restricted free agent.

Schneider appeared in all 82 games for the Blueshirts last season, recording five goals and 14 assists and averaging 15:54 of ice time a night.

A native of Prince Albert, Sask., Schneider was the 19th overall pick of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft out of the Western Hockey League's Brandon Wheat Kings.

He's appeared in 206 NHL contests over three seasons, scoring 12 goals and adding 36 assists. In 43 career playoff games, Schneider has a goal and five assists.

Internationally, Schneider has represented Canada on a number of occasions, including as a member of the team that won a gold medal at the 2021 IIHF World Championships in Latvia and Germany.