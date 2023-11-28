The New York Rangers will be without the services of Kaapo Kakko for the foreseeable future.

The team will place the 22-year-old forward on long-term injured reserve on with a lower-body injury once defenceman Adam Fox is activated, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports.

Adam Fox is expected to be ready to come off LTIR and play tomorrow for #NYR vs. Detroit.



Kakko and Filip Chytil (retroactive to Nov. 3) will be placed on LTIR as part of the roster maneuvering. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 28, 2023

Kakko incurred the injury during the second period of Monday night's 5-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Kakko collided with Sabres defenceman Erik Johnson and awkwardly fell to the boards. He immediately grabbed at his left leg and needed to be helped off of the ice.

A native of Turku, Finland, Kakko is in his fifth NHL season. He has two goals and an assist in 20 games this season.

The second overall selection of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Kakko has 46 goals and 55 assists in 259 career games.

As part of the team's roster maneuvering, the Rangers are also expected to place Filip Chytil on LTIR retroactive to Nov. 3. Chytil has not played since incurring a suspected concussion on Nov. 2 against the Carolina Hurricanes. The 30-year-old centre has six assist in 10 games this season.

The 2021 Norris Trophy winner, Fox was placed on LTIR on Nov. 3 after incurring a knee injury in a knee-on-knee collision with Sebastian Aho in the Nov. 2 Carolina game. In his 10 games in 2023-2024, Fox was averaging 21:03 of ice time a night.

The Rangers made three roster moves earlier on Tuesday.

Forwards Jonny Brodzinski and Adam Edstrom were recalled from the American Hockey League's Hartford Wolf Pack with defenceman Connor Mackey headed the other way.

The Rangers return to action on Wednesday night with a visit from the Detroit Red Wings.