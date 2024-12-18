The New York Rangers have traded forward Kaapo Kakko to the Seattle Kraken in exchange for defenceman Will Borgen, a 2025 third-round pick, and a 2025 sixth-round pick.

Kakko, 23, has four goals and 14 points in 30 games with the Rangers this season.

The 6-foot-2 winger signed a one-year $2.4 million deal in June.

Drafted second overall by the Rangers in 2019, Kakko has 61 goals and 131 points in 330 career games.

The Turku, Finland, native represented his country at the 2019 World Championship, recording six goals and seven points to help take home a gold medal. He also represented Finland at the 2019 World Juniors, registering two goals and five points to win gold.

Borgen, 27, has one goal and one assist in 33 games this season. He has nine goals and 55 points in 247 career NHL games with the Kraken and Buffalo Sabres.

The Moorhead, Minn. native was selected in the fourth round (92nd overall) by the Sabres in the 2015 NHL Draft.