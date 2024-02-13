New York Rangers forward Tyler Pitlick and Chicago Blackhawks centre Luke Philp have been placed on waivers Tuesday.

Pitlick, 32, has one goal and three assists in 34 games with the Rangers this season.

He is on a one-year, $787,500 contract.

A second-round pick (31st overall) by the Edmonton Oilers at the 2010 NHL Draft, Pitlick has skated in 420 career NHL games, scoring 56 goals with 109 points split between the Oilers, Dallas Stars, Philadelphia Flyers, Arizona Coyotes, Calgary Flames, Montreal Canadiens, St. Louis Blues and Rangers.

Philp, 28, has not played this season after having Achilles surgery in August. He is on a one-year, $775,000 deal.

An undrafted free agent after playing USports with the University of Alberta, Philp made his NHL debut last season with Chicago, recording one assist in three games. With the AHL's Rockford IceHogs in 2022-23, he had 29 goals and 53 points.

Ottawa Senators forward Zack MacEwen cleared waivers on Tuesday. He was waived prior to the Sens activating goaltender Anton Forsberg off the injured reserve.

MacEwen, 27, has two goals and one assist in 22 games with Ottawa this season. In four games with AHL Belleville, he scored two goals.

He is in the first season of a three-year, $2.325 million contract with an average annual value of $775,000.