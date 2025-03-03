The New York Rangers held veteran forward Reilly Smith out of their lineup on Sunday for trade deadline reasons, per TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Smith is a pending unrestricted free agent, carrying a cap hit of $3.75 million after the Pittsburgh Penguins retained a portion of his $5 million salary in a trade last summer.

Smith has 10 goals and 29 points in 58 games this season, his first with New York.

The 33-year-old forward won the Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights 2023, posting four goals and 14 points in 22 games during their playoff run.

In 898 career games, Smith has 223 goals and 542 points with the Rangers, Penguins, Golden Knights, Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins, and Dallas Stars. He was originally selected 69th overall by the Stars in the 2009 NHL Draft.

The Rangers enter play Monday just two points back of the Detroit Red Wings for the final wild-card spot and four points behind the Columbus Blue Jackets for the top wild-card spot. New York picked up a 4-0 win over the Nashville Predators on Sunday despite playing without Smith.