VANCOUVER — Daniel Sprong's road through the NHL has been a winding one.

After signing a one-year contract with the Vancouver Canucks, the 27-year-old scoring winger is looking to make his latest destination more than a pit stop.

“I’m hoping Vancouver’s not just one year," Sprong said in a video call Monday. "I can see myself being there long term and that’s really what excited me.”

The Canucks did not release the value of the contract, but multiple reports have pegged it at US$975,000.

Vancouver will be the sixth NHL team Sprong has played for since he was drafted in the second round by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2015.

The six-foot, 195-pound forward registered 18 goals and 25 assists in 76 appearances for the Detroit Red Wings last season. He's also had stints with the Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, Washington Capitals and Seattle Kraken.

Heading into free agency this summer, he felt confident.

Sprong admitted he was surprised when the market opened on July 1 and the right offer didn't surface.

“It’s kind of a wake-up call, but at the same time, I think it’s also good motivation and kind of put some fuel to the fire," he said.

Eventually, Vancouver made its bid and a phone call with Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet sealed the deal.

"There were other teams but I felt the most comfortable and happiest with Vancouver when I talked on the phone and that made my decision very easy at the end," he said.

Tocchet, who won the Jack Adams award as the league's top coach last season, has history with Sprong, having worked with him as an assistant bench boss in Pittsburgh.

Sprong's also familiar with Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford and general manager Patrik Allvin, both of whom were in the Penguins' front office when he was drafted.

“They drafted me, they’ve believed in me from the second I got drafted," he said.

"I think since then, I’ve matured a lot, I think my game has developed. There’s still a part of my game that I want to fix. We talked about that on the phone, how we’re going to work on it, improve in that area. And that’s only going to lead to bigger opportunity and, hopefully, more success for the team and myself.”

Born in Amsterdam, Sprong and his family moved to Montreal when he was seven so he could have more opportunities in hockey. He was a standout for the QMJHL's Charlottetown Islanders, leading the team with 88 regular-season points and another 11 in playoffs.

The jump to pro hockey hasn't always been easy.

While he's contributed 85 goals and 74 assists over 344 regular-season NHL games, Sprong has averaged 11:57 in ice time.

A lack of situational trust from coaches may have impacted how he has been used in the past, the winger said, noting that his defensive game hasn't always been strong.

“We’re going to work on it in Vancouver to gain the trust and be reliable in those situations," he said. "I’m working on it over the summertime to work on those details.”

Sprong's scoring touch will complement a Canucks offence that already boasts the likes of centre J.T. Miller, who finished last season with 103 points, and right-winger Brock Boeser, who registered 40 goals.

In addition to working on his defensive game, Sprong said he'll be sharpening his shot this summer to keep up his offensive output.

"I think it's not just working on your weaknesses, it's working on your strengths so you keep evolving as a player. And I think over time I've done that," he said.

"And there's still things I want to fix. And I think if I fix those things, there's only positives and better outcomes."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2024.