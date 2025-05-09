The NHL announced seven more additions to the Quarter-Century Team on Friday, with the second batch of players selected of skaters who debuted from 2000-2010.

Seven forwards were added to the group of 25 players that will make up the Quarter-century Team, headlined by superstars Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals. Also included are Evgeni Malkin, Patrick Kane, Pavel Datsyuk, Patrice Bergeron and Steven Stamkos.

Those seven join Thursday's first six players named: Defencemen Zdeno Chara and Nicklas Lidstrom and forwards Jarome Iginla, Joe Sakic, Teemu Selanne and Joe Thornton.

Ovechkin and Crosby have defined hockey in the 21st century since being selected with the top picks in the 2004 and 2005 NHL Drafts, respectively.

Ovechkin has spent his entire 20 seasons in the NHL with the Capitals, has earned three Hart Trophies, nine Rocket Richard trophies and a Conn Smythe Trophy in guiding the Capitals to the Stanley Cup title in 2018.

"The Great 8," hailing from Moscow, surpassed Wayne Gretzky as the league's all-time leading goal scorer in a game against the New York Islanders in April.

Crosby was selected as the top pick a year later, and set an NHL record of his own this season with his 20th consecutive campaign averaging a point-per-game. Nicknamed "Captain Canada," Crosby's trophy case rivals any player's in the history of the sport.

He is a three-time Stanley Cup winner (2009, ’16 and ’17) and double Olympic champion (2010 and ’14). He’s captured gold for Canada at every international tournament, including the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and the 2005 IIHF World Junior Championship. He also owns two Hart Trophies and two Conn Smythe Trophies.

Crosby sits at or near the top of every regular-season and postseason stat category in the 21st century: Goals (602, 2nd), assists (1,035, 2nd), points (1,637, 1st), game-winning goals (93, 3rd) and overtime goals (22, 2nd) in the regular season and sixth in games played (180), third in goals (71), first in assists (130), first in points (201), first in even-strength goals (51) and first in even-strength points (126) in the postseason.

Malkin was selected with the second pick in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft after Ovechkin, and has spent his entire storied career alongside Crosby with the Penguins, earning three Stanley Cup titles.

The Magnitogorsk, Russia native has been recognized by the NHL for his extraordinary play over the course of his career receiving seven NHL All-Star nominations, five First-Team NHL All-Star awards, two Art Ross Trophies (2009, '12), one Hart Trophy (2012), one Ted Lindsay Award (2012), one Calder Trophy (2007) awarded to the league's rookie of the year as well as one Conn Smythe Trophy (2009).

Kane was the first pick in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, and built a strong resume in his 16 seasons in Chicago. His 446 goals rank third in Blackhawks franchise history, and Kane formed part of a core that guided Chicago the three Stanley Cup titles.

He earned a Conn Smythe Trophy after totaling nine goals and 19 points in the 2013 Stanley Cup playoffs, and also earned a Calder Trophy and a Hart Trophy.

Datsyuk is the only member of the Hockey Hall of Fame in this batch of players added to the Quarter-Century Team, inducted in 2024 after a 14-year career with the Detroit Red Wings.

He earned four consecutive Lady Byng Trophies and three consecutive Selke Trophies as the top defensive forward in the NHL. Datsyuk helped the Red Wings win two Stanley Cup titles in his time with the team.

Bergeron's reputation as a defensive wizard is showcased by his NHL-record six Selke Trophies over his 19 seasons with the Boston Bruins.

The native of Ancienne-Lorette, Qc. finished his career with 427 goals and 1,040 points over 1,294 games, and helped guide the Bruins to three Stanley Cup Finals, including one title in 2011.

"Being named to the NHL Quarter-Century Team is an incredible honour - one that I accept with deep gratitude and humility," Bergeron said in a statement on social media. "More than anything, I'm thankful for the unforgettable memories and lifelong friendships that this game has given me."

Stamkos is another top selection in the NHL Draft to join the Quarter-Century Team - the Tampa Bay Lightning selected the Markham, Ont. native first overall in the 2009 draft.

Over 16 seasons with the Lightning, Stamkos took home two Rocket Richard Trophies, scored 555 goals and led Tampa Bay to back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2020 and 2021. Stamkos signed with the Nashville Predators as a free agent last summer.