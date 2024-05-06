NHL announces six finalists for Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award

NEW YORK — The NHL has announced the six finalists for the Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award.

The award is given to the "individual who, through the sport of hockey, has positively impacted their community, culture, or society."

The winners -- one from Canada and one from the U.S. -- will be announced in June.

Vancouver's Mark Burgin, Toronto's Mark DeMontis and Hamilton's Allen Hierlihy are the three Canadian finalists.

Jerry DeVaul of Colorado Springs, Colo., Kelsey McGuire of Philadelphia and Estela Rivas-Bryant of El Segundo, Calif., are the three American finalists.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2024.