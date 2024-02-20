Morgan Rielly's suspension will stay at five games.

The NHL announced Tuesday that commissioner Gary Bettman had affirmed the five-game ban for the Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman - for a cross-check to Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig on Feb. 10 - following an appeal.

"I find that Mr. Rielly’s actions were not merely careless or reckless, they were intentional," Bettman wrote as part of his ruling.

Rielly has already served four of the five games, with the Maple Leafs owning a perfect 4-0-0 record in his absence.

Commissioner Bettman affirms five-game suspension assessed to @MapleLeafs defenseman Morgan Rielly. https://t.co/5ho4h7XRdY pic.twitter.com/4yEsZxSg8Z — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 20, 2024

The 29-year-old was ejected on Feb, 10, a 5-3 Leafs loss, when he took exception to Greig firing an uncontested slapshot into an empty Leafs' net to cement the win, skating over to him and delivering the cross-check, sparking a melee.

“I thought it was appropriate,” Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said following the game, later adding “Our players have the right to react.”

Bettman praised Rielly in his ruling for not defending his actions during the suspension process.

"Finally, I commend Mr. Rielly for forthrightly disavowing suggestions that have been made publicly by others that his actions were somehow appropriate," Bettman wrote. "Certainly, the conduct leading to this suspension is out of character with his long record of clean play in the NHL. It is my hope and expectation that the events leading to this suspension were an aberration that will not be repeated."

In his ruling on the Morgan Rielly suspension appeal, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman makes it clear that Ridley Greig's slapshot into the empty net before Rielly's cross-check was "utterly irrelevant." pic.twitter.com/Ss9hrIK1Zh — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 20, 2024

Rielly is in his 11th NHL season and leads Maple Leaf defencemen with seven goals and 43 points in 50 games. The Vancouver native also leads the Maple Leafs in average ice time at 24:21. TJ Brodie is second on the team in average ice time, well behind Rielly at 21:53 per game.

He will compete his ban on Wednesday night against the Arizona Coyotes, leaving Rielly eligible to return on Thursday night against the Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights.