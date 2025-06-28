Day 2 of the NHL Draft is underway where teams continue to stockpile their organization's prospects and prepare for a busy off-season. Follow all the latest right here on TSN.ca.

Flames grab Stockselus

The Calgary Flames select Theo Stockselius out of Sweden with the 54th overall pick.

Stockselius recorded 22 goals and 51 points in 40 games with Djurgardens under-20 team last season.

He was ranked No. 63 on Bob McKenzie's final draft list.

Canucks draft Medvedev

The Vancouver Canucks drafted goaltender Alexei Medvedev from the London Knights with the 47th overall pick.

Medvedev went 22-8-2 with a .912 save percentage and 2.79 goals-against average while backing up starting netminder Austin Elliott as the team won the J. Ross Robertson Cup and Memorial Cup last season.

He was ranked No. 59 on McKenzie's final draft list.

Red Wings acquire Gibson from Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks have traded goaltender John Gibson to the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for goaltender Petr Mrazek and two draft picks, reports TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

There will be no salary retained in the deal.

Anaheim will receive a second-round pick in 2027 and a fourth-rounder in 2026 as part of the deal.

Gibson, 31, is entering the seventh season of an eight-year, $51.2 million deal with an annual cap hit of $6.4 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

The 6-foot-2 netminder had a 11-11-2 record in Anaheim last season with a 2.77 goals-against average and .912 save percentage. He missed the first 13 games of the season after undergoing an emergency appendectomy during training camp.

Gibson and goaltender Frederik Andersen shared the William M. Jennings Trophy in 2016 after the Ducks’ tandem allowed only 192 goals for the season.

Drafted 39th overall by the Ducks in 2011, Gibson has a career 204-217-63 record with a .910 save percentage and 2.89 GAA.

The Pittsburgh native represented the United States at the 2013 World Championship in Sweden and Finland, going 3-1 with a .951 save percentage and 1.56 GAA to help take home a bronze medal.

He also represented Team North American at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and helped the team to a fifth-place finish.

Mrazek, 33, was acquired by the Red Wings, along with forward Craig Smith, from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Joe Veleno before the trade deadline.

He had a 12-21-2 record with an .891 save percentage and 3.35 goals-against average split between the Blackhawks and Red Wings last season.

The 6-foot-2 netminder is entering the final season of a two-year, $8.5 million contract that carries an annual cap hit of $4.25 million. He will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Drafted 141st overall in 2010 by the Red Wings, Mrazek has a career 180-176-40 record with a .906 save percentage and 2.85 GAA split between the Red Wings, Philadelphia Flyers, Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Blackhawks.

The Ostrava, Czechia native represented his country three times at the World Championship, taking home a gold medal in 2024 and a bronze in 2012. He also represented Czechia at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey in a sixth-place finish.

Pittsburgh acquires Clifton from Sabres

The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired Connor Clifton and the 39th overall selection from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for defencemen Conor Timmins and Isaac Belliveau.

Clifton, 30, had a goal and 16 points in 73 games with the Sabres last year.

He is entering the final season of a three-year $10 million deal with an annual cap hit of $3.33

Timmins had three goals and 15 points in 68 games with the Penguins last season and is on the final season of a two-year $2.2 million deal.

Beliveau, 22, was drafted 154th overall by the Penguins in the 2021 draft.

Senators acquire Spence from Kings

The Ottawa Senators have acquired defenceman Jordan Spence from the Los Angeles Kings, according to TSN Hockey Insider, Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun reports that a third and sixth round selection will be going back to Los Angeles in return.

Spence recorded four goals and 28 points in 79 games with the Kings last season.

Canadiens draft Zharovsky in Round 2.

The Montreal Canadiens select winger Alexander Zharovsky out of Russia 33rd overall in the second round.

Montreal traded up to grab the winger, who had 24 goals and 50 points in 45 games with Tolpar Ufa of the MHL.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie ranked Zharovsky 35th in his draft rankings.

Canadian teams get set for Day 2 of NHL Draft

The second day of the NHL Draft is underway with Canadian teams holding five picks in the second round.

The Montreal Canadiens are scheduled to make five selections in the second and third round while the Toronto Maple Leafs will get their first chance at adding to their organization at the end of the second round.

Edmonton makes their first selection in the draft with the 19th pick in the third round and Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, and Ottawa will have opportunities to add to their prospect pools as well.

Vancouver was the first Canadian team at the podium during Friday's first round, selecting centre Braden Cootes from the WHL's Seattle Thunderbirds 15th overall.

Ottawa selected defenceman Logan Hensler out of the University of Wisconsin with the 23rd overall selection while the Winnipeg Jets took defenceman Sascha Boumedienne out of Boston University at pick No. 28.

The Calgary Flames had two selections in the first round, picking centre Cole Reschny from the WHL's Victoria Royals 18th overall and centre Cullen Potter with the 32nd overall selection.