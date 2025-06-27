NHL Draft Day has arrived as TSN.ca has you covered with all the latest news and notes leading up to the first overall pick.

Countdown to Free Agent Frenzy

TSN's daily Countdown to Free Agent Frenzy has been launched for the day with updates on Alex Pietrangelo's health being a question mark for the Vegas Golden Knights, if the Buffalo Sabres could deal another restricted free agent in Bowen Bryam and Evgeny Kuznetsov's agent stating the veteran is eyeing an NHL return.

Islanders on the clock

After winning the draft lottery in April, the New York Islanders hold the first overall pick in tonight's draft.

New general manager Mathieu Darche is widely expected to select Erie Otters defenceman Matthew Schaefer first overall.

As Schaefer is set to arrive though, the Islanders appear to be considering a split with their current top defenceman, Noah Dobson.

"Well, there’s always been an understanding this would be an ‘either or’ situation," TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston said Thursday on Insider Trading. "Either the Islanders were signing their restricted free agent Noah Dosbon to a deal that bought some of his UFA years, which start next year, or they would be trading him.

"After having discussions with his agent, the feeling right now is that the Islanders are looking at the trade market, certainly engaging with other teams to see what that might look like.

"Look, it’s going to be a complicated deal. There’s a lot of teams interested in this player.

"But who can pay the price? Who can get the kind of agreement for him? I can tell you that the Montreal Canadiens and St. Louis Blues are among those that have been involved to this point with Dobson.

"But at this stage, it’s a little too soon to say exactly which direction it’s going to go or if anyone else jumps in there because they first have to make a trade with the Islanders and then, ultimately, get the player signed to complete a deal."

Reports have indicated that Dobson could be looking for as high as an $11 million cap hit on his next deal.

The 25-year-old blueliner recorded 10 goals and 39 points in 71 games with the New York Islanders last season while averaging 23:16 of ice time. He is coming off of a three-year, $12 million contract that carried an annual cap hit of $4 million.

Dobson has a career season during the 2023-24 campaign, recording 10 goals and 70 points in 79 games while averaging 24:31 of ice time.

The Canadiens own back-to-back picks in the first round at Nos. 16 and 17 overall and are reportedly willing to part with one or both of those picks to land a roster player.

McKenzie's Draft Rankings

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie released his final draft rankings this week with Michael Misa and Porter Martone sliding in behind Matthew Schaefer at the top of his board.

Get caught up with the full list below or read his full breakdown for more analysis.