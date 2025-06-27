SCOREBOARD

NHL Draft Live Blog: Islanders on the clock as Dobson rumours swirl

Published

NHL Draft Day has arrived as TSN.ca has you covered with all the latest news and notes leading up to the first overall pick.

Countdown to Free Agent Frenzy

TSN's daily Countdown to Free Agent Frenzy has been launched for the day with updates on Alex Pietrangelo's health being a question mark for the Vegas Golden Knights, if the Buffalo Sabres could deal another restricted free agent in Bowen Bryam and Evgeny Kuznetsov's agent stating the veteran is eyeing an NHL return.

Read those updates and more here.

 

Islanders on the clock

After winning the draft lottery in April, the New York Islanders hold the first overall pick in tonight's draft. 

New general manager Mathieu Darche is widely expected to select Erie Otters defenceman Matthew Schaefer first overall.

As Schaefer is set to arrive though, the Islanders appear to be considering a split with their current top defenceman, Noah Dobson.

"Well, there’s always been an understanding this would be an ‘either or’ situation," TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston said Thursday on Insider Trading. "Either the Islanders were signing their restricted free agent Noah Dosbon to a deal that bought some of his UFA years, which start next year, or they would be trading him.

"After having discussions with his agent, the feeling right now is that the Islanders are looking at the trade market, certainly engaging with other teams to see what that might look like.

"Look, it’s going to be a complicated deal. There’s a lot of teams interested in this player. 

"But who can pay the price? Who can get the kind of agreement for him? I can tell you that the Montreal Canadiens and St. Louis Blues are among those that have been involved to this point with Dobson.

"But at this stage, it’s a little too soon to say exactly which direction it’s going to go or if anyone else jumps in there because they first have to make a trade with the Islanders and then, ultimately, get the player signed to complete a deal."

Reports have indicated that Dobson could be looking for as high as an $11 million cap hit on his next deal.

The 25-year-old blueliner recorded 10 goals and 39 points in 71 games with the New York Islanders last season while averaging 23:16 of ice time. He is coming off of a three-year, $12 million contract that carried an annual cap hit of $4 million. 

Dobson has a career season during the 2023-24 campaign, recording 10 goals and 70 points in 79 games while averaging 24:31 of ice time. 

The Canadiens own back-to-back picks in the first round at Nos. 16 and 17 overall and are reportedly willing to part with one or both of those picks to land a roster player. 

 

McKenzie's Draft Rankings

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie released his final draft rankings this week with Michael Misa and Porter Martone sliding in behind Matthew Schaefer at the top of his board.

Get caught up with the full list below or read his full breakdown for more analysis. 

 

McKenzie's Final Draft Ranking

RK Player Team Pos HT WT GP G P
1 Matthew Schaefer Erie (OHL) D 6'1 ¾ 183 17 7 22
2 Michael Misa Saginaw (OHL) C/LW 6'0 ¾ 184 65 62 134
3 Porter Martone Brampton (OHL) RW 6'2 ¾ 208 57 37 98
4 Anton Frondell Djurgardens (SWE) C 6'1 198 29 11 25
5 Caleb Desnoyers Moncton (QMJHL) C 6'0 ½ 178 56 35 84
6 Jake O'Brien Brantford (OHL) C 6'1 ¾ 172 66 32 98
7 James Hagens Boston C (NCAA) C 5'10 ½ 177 35 10 35
8 Brady Martin S.S. Marie (OHL) C/RW 6'0 178 57 33 72
9 Roger McQueen Brandon (WHL) C 6'5 ¼ 197 17 10 20
10 Victor Eklund Djurgardens (SWE) RW 5'11 161 42 19 31
11 Radim Mrtka Seattle (WHL) D 6'5 ¾ 207 43 3 35
12 Jackson Smith Tri-City (WHL) D 6'3 ¼ 195 68 11 54
13 Kashawn Aitcheson Barrie (OHL) D 6'1 ½ 196 64 26 59
14 Carter Bear Everett (WHL) LW 6'0 179 56 40 82
15 Logan Hensler Wisconsin (NCAA) D 6'2 ¼ 192 32 2 12
16 Justin Carbonneau B-Boisbriand (QMJHL) RW 6'1 191 62 46 89
17 Jack Nesbitt Windsor (OHL) C 6'4 ¼ 185 65 25 64
18 Braeden Cootes Seattle (WHL) C 5'11 ¼ 183 60 26 63
19 Cole Reschny Victoria (WHL) C 5'10 ½ 183 62 26 92
20 Lynden Lakovic Moose Jaw (WHL) LW 6'4 ¼ 190 47 27 58
21 Cullen Potter Arizona State (NCAA) C 5'10 172 35 13 22
22 Ben Kindel Calgary (WHL) RW/C 5'10 176 65 35 99
23 Sascha Boumedienne Boston U (NCAA) D 6'1 175 36 3 12
24 Cameron Reid Kitchener (OHL) D 511 ¾ 193 67 14 54
25 Malcolm Spence Erie (OHL) LW 6'1 203 65 32 73
26 Milton Gastrin MoDo (SWE J20) C 6'0 ½ 185 40 18 42
27 Will Horcoff Michigan (NCAA) C/LW 6'4 ¾ 190 18 4 10
28 Blake Fiddler Edmonton (WHL) D 6'4 209 64 10 33
29 Bill Zonnon B-Boisbriand (QMJHL) RW 6'1 181 64 28 83
30 Eric Nilson Djurgardens (SWE J20) C 5'11 ½ 156 37 12 38
31 Ryker Lee Madison (USHL) RW 5'11 ½ 181 51 28 61
32 Henry Brzustewicz London (OHL) D 6'1 ¾ 203 67 10 42
                 
33 Jack Murtagh USA NTDP (USHL) LW 6'0 ¾ 200 44 20 45
34 Joshua Ravensbergen Prince George (WHL) G 6'5 ¼ 190 51 3.00 .901
35 Alexander Zharovsky Ufa (MHL) RW 6'1 163 45 24 50
36 Daniil Prokhorov St. Petersburg (MHL) RW 6'5 209 43 20 27
37 Cole McKinney USA NTDP (USHL) C 6'0 200 47 22 51
38 Jakob Ihs-Wozniak Lulea (SWE J20) RW 6'2 ¼ 184 40 23 57
39 Vaclav Nestrasil Muskegon (USHL) RW 6'5 187 61 19 42
40 Will Moore USA NTDP (USHL) C 6'2 ¼ 175 51 22 44
41 Ivan Ryabkin Muskegon (USHL) C 5'11 201 21 15 24
42 Haoxi (Simon) Wang Oshawa (OHL) D 6'5 ½ 215 32 0 2
43 Eddie Genborg Linkoping (SWE J20) LW 6'1 179 28 19 34
44 Max Psenicka Portland (WHL) D 6'5 185 24 1 7
45 Jack Ivankovic Brampton (OHL) G 5'11 178 43 3.05 .903
46 Mason West Edina (USHS) C 6'5 ¾ 208 31 27 49
47 Cameron Schmidt Vancouver (WHL) RW 5'7 ¼ 161 61 40 78
48 Shane Vansaghi Michigan State (NCAA) RW 6'2 216 36 6 16
49 Jacob Rombach Lincoln (USHL) D 6'6 ¼ 196 52 3 18
50 Matthew Gard Red Deer (WHL) C 6'4 ¾ 192 66 19 36
51 Carter Amico USA NTDP (USHL) D 6'5 ¼ 225 13 0 3
52 Tyler Hopkins Kingston (OHL) C 6'1 181 67 20 51
53 Ethan Czata Niagara (OHL) C 6'1 ¼ 175 68 21 55
54 Nathan Behm Kamloops (WHL) RW 6'1 ½ 192 59 31 66
55 Kurban Limatov Moskva (MHL) D 6'4 190 46 8 23
56 Peyton Kettles Swift Current (WHL) D 6'5 ¼ 190 53 5 14
57 Semyon Frolov Moskva (MHL) G 6'3 203 13 2.05 .915
58 Pyotr Andreyanov Moskva (MHL) G 6'2 207 37 1.75 .942
59 Aleksei Medvedev London (OHL) G 6'2 ¼ 178 34 2.79 .912
60 Conrad Fondrk USA NTDP (USHL) LW 5'11 ¾ 193 40 13 27
61 Theodor Hallquisth Orebro (SHL) D 6'2 172 41 5 22
62 Charlie Trethewey USA NTDP (USHL) D 6'1 200 53 6 19
63 Theo Stockselius Djurgardens (SWE J20) C 6'2 176 40 22 51
64 David Bedkowski Owen Sound (OHL) D 6'5 214 35 3 7
                 
65 Vojtech Cihar Karlovy Vary (CZE U20) LW 6'0 170 43 4 9
66 Tomas Poletin Pelicans (SWE J20) C 6'1 ¼ 200 25 13 20
67 Luca Romano Kitchener (OHL) C/RW 5'11 ¼ 177 67 25 51
68 Malte Vass Farjestad (SWE J20) D 6'1 ¾ 184 40 2 11
69 Adam Benak Youngstown (USHL) C 5'7 ¼ 160 53 16 54
70 Kristian Epperson Saginaw (OHL) LW 5'11 ½ 183 58 27 80
71 Michal Pradel Tri-City (USHL) G 6'4 ¼ 195 14 2.41 .899
72 Hayden Paupanekis Kelowna (WHL) C 6'4 198 32 11 19
73 Ben Kevan Des Moines (USHL) RW 6'0 ¼ 182 47 13 42
74 Mace'o Phillips USA NTDP (USHL) 6'6 234 60 2 6
75 Lasse Boelius Assat (SM Liiga Jr.) D 5'11 ¾ 179 34 4 18
76 Brandon Gorzynski Calgary (WHL) LW 6'1 ½ 185 68 17 42
77 Mason Moe Madison (USHL) C 6'1 185 51 17 43
78 Viktor Klingsell Skelleftea (SWE J20) LW 5'9 ½ 188 43 17 39
79 Jan Chovan Tappara (SM Liiga Jr.) C 6'2 185 39 11 23
80 John Mooney USA NTDP (USHL) RW 5'7 157 51 10 51
                 
HM Lirim Amidovski North Bay (OHL) RW 6'1 174 67 19 32
HM Sean Barnhill Dubuque (USHL) D 6'5 214 54 4 12
HM Quinn Beauchesne Guelph (OHL) D 6'0 185 49 6 24
HM Charlie Cerrato Penn State (NCAA) C 6'0 190 38 15 42
HM Kieren Dervin Kingston (OHL) C 6'1 183 10 1 3
HM Arvid Drott Djurgardens (SWE J20) RW 6'0 187 40 18 36
HM Artyom Gonchar Magnitogorsk (MHL) D 6'0 143 50 7 25
HM Owen Griffin Oshawa (OHL) C 5'10 172 62 22 51
HM Alex Huang Chicoutimi (QMJHL) D 6'0 161 64 7 40
HM Dmitri Isayev Yekaterinburg (MHL) LW 5'9 148 44 22 45
HM Atte Joki Lukko (SM Liiga Jr.) C 6'2 190 40 15 32
HM Jan Kucharcik Slavia (CZE Jr.) C 6'3 164 25 6 16
HM Tommy Lafreniere Kamloops (WHL) C 5'11 170 68 24 56
HM Sam Laurila Fargo (USHL) D 6'0 ¼ 184 57 8 41
HM David Lewandowski Saskatoon (WHL) C 6'1 176 52 15 39
HM Zeb Lindgren Skelleftea (SWE J20) D 6'1 198 38 4 19
HM Brady Peddle Waterloo (USHL) D 6'3 203 62 3 10
HM Liam Pettersson Vaxjo (SWE J20) D 6'2 170 39 6 21
HM Will Reynolds A-Bathurst (QMJHL) D 6'3 192 64 4 14
HM Cooper Simpson Shakopee High (USHL) LW 6'1 179 31 49 83

 

 

