The 2025 NHL Draft is just four days away with the main event on June 27-28 from Los Angeles. Follow along on TSN.ca with the latest news, rumours and speculation from around the NHL.

Frondell a lock for the top three?

According to EliteProspects' Cam Robinson, Djurgardens centre Anton Frondell is not expected to make it past the third pick in Friday's draft.

The 18-year-old had 11 goals and 25 points in 28 games in Sweden this past season. He also helped the team win the HockeyAllsvenskan, earning a promotion to the SHL next season and took home rookie of the year honours.

Frondell also suited up for Sweden at the World Junior A Challenge and U18s this season, earning silver on both occasions.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie unveiled his final draft ranking on Monday and Frondell was ranked at No. 4, behind Erie Otters defenceman Matthew Schaefer, Saginaw Spirit centre Michael Misa and Brampton Steelheads winger Porter Martone.

The New York Islanders, San Jose Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks hold the top three picks in the draft.