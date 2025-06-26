The 2025 NHL Draft is about to take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles tomorrow and fans can follow along on TSN.ca with the latest news, rumours and speculation from around the NHL.

Bruins not ruling out trade at No. 7

After missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 season, the Boston Bruins are not ruling out dealing their No. 7 overall selection in the 2025 Draft if it means it can make their team better.

The Bruins finished last in the Atlantic Division last season with a 33-39-10 record and were 15 points shy of the Montreal Canadiens for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

We've had a lot of discussions over the last month, month and a half of potential options with that pick," general manager Don Sweeney told reporters on Wednesday from the team's practice facility. "[We] are still exploring them as of today, probably as of tomorrow as well. So, we feel very comfortable making a selection, but we're going to continue to see what might present between now and then."

Boston hasn't picked in the top-10 in the NHL Draft since the 2010 and 2011 where they drafted forward Tyler Seguin and Dougie Hamilton, respectively, using draft picks acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs in a deal that saw forward Phil Kessel go the other way.

If the Bruins do decide to deal the pick, Sweeney made it clear it would have to be for something that can help the team long-term and not a short-term fix.

"I don't think it's a short term-acquisition that we'd be inclined to make at this point in time," said Sweeney. "When we have runway, I think that's what we would look to do. Otherwise, we are going to focus on some of the draft capital that we have and use it as effectively as we possibly can. So, I won't say that when something presents in a player that has some term and/or runway that we wouldn't jump at that. Because we would."

Flyers want to trade up

The Philadelphia Flyers have the three picks in the first round of the NHL Draft but general manager Daniel Briere would like to have quality over quantity.

Philadelphia are selecting at No. 6, 22, and 31 in tomorrow's draft but Briere would like to use his draft capital in order to move up.

However, his goal is something that he feels every team is looking to accomplish at this stage of the draft process.

"We have said from the beginning that we would like to move up if it was possible, but there's just not a lot of options there," Briere said on Wednesday. "With having so many picks, I would expect that I'm going to make a lot of calls and gauge interest [but] it feels like everybody's trying to move up at the moment."

Philadelphia finished last in the Metropolitan Division last season with a 33-39-10 record and were 15 points back of the New Jersey Devils and Canadiens for the final playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.

The Flyers are in the midst of their longest postseason drought in franchise history at five seasons and are picking in the top-10 of the draft for the third time in four seasons.