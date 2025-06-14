The 2025 NHL Draft is just under two weeks away with the main event on June 27-28 from Los Angeles. Follow along on TSN.ca with the latest news, rumours and speculation from around the NHL.

Calgary look to retain first-rounders?

The Calgary Flames narrowly missed the playoffs in 2024-25 but according to Cam Robinson of EliteProspects, the team is looking to continue bolstering their prospect pipeline with their first-round picks instead of trading them for current help.

The Flames have the 18th overall pick in the draft acquired from the New Jersey Devils in the Jacob Markstrom trade last year as well as the Panthers' first-round pick that will be the 31st or 32nd selection following the results of the Stanley Cup Final.

Calgary also had two first-round selections in 2024, taking Saginaw Spirit defenceman Zayne Parekh ninth overall and winger Matvei Gridin 28th overall.

Parekh, 19, had 33 goals and 107 points in 61 games with the OHL's Saginaw Spirit in 2024-25. He made his NHL debut in Calgary's final game of the regular season on April 17 against the Los Angeles Kings, where he scored his first professional goal.

Gridin had 36 goals and 79 points in 56 games with the QMJHL's Shawinigan Cataractes last season.