The 2025 NHL Draft is about to take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles tomorrow and fans can follow along on TSN.ca with the latest news, rumours and speculation from around the NHL.

Canadiens' firsts in play

The Montreal Canadiens have back-to-back selections in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft on Friday, but are not married to the idea of making both selections, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Montreal owns the No. 16 overall pick that originally belonged to the Calgary Flames that was acquired in the deal that forward Sean Monahan get sent to the Canadiens in August of 2022.

They also have their own pick at No. 17 after finishing with a 40-31-11 record and making the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

Both Dreger and TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun have indicated that the Canadiens are searching for a top-six forward but found that they are hard to come by.

"In a perfect world the Canadiens would go out and find a No. 2 centre, but those guys are so hard to find, and other teams have found that as well," LeBrun said during Tuesday's edition of Early Trading. "The Canadiens would be find with a top-six winger as well if that is something more reasonable and that makes sense. The bottom line is that they want to upgrade their top-six."

While the Canadiens want to upgrade their current roster, LeBrun also says that the team is not willing to move assets for a short-term fix and move away from their original plan of building a team that is in playoff contention year after year.

"The Canadiens want to build a contender that takes multiple cracks at it over the next decade," said LeBrun. "So, it's not about next year. So, It's not about next year. Of course, they want to stay a playoff team, but they're not going to do something stupid and overpay for a short-term rhit that's just enough where they can stay in the playoff picture."

Bruins not ruling out trade at No. 7

After missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 season, the Boston Bruins are not ruling out dealing their No. 7 overall selection in the 2025 Draft if it means it can make the team better.

The Bruins finished last in the Atlantic Division last season with a 33-39-10 record and were 15 points shy of the Montreal Canadiens for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

We've had a lot of discussions over the last month, month and a half of potential options with that pick," general manager Don Sweeney told reporters on Wednesday from the team's practice facility. "[We] are still exploring them as of today, probably as of tomorrow as well. So, we feel very comfortable making a selection, but we're going to continue to see what might present between now and then."

Boston hasn't picked in the top 10 since the 2010 and 2011 drafts, where they selected forward Tyler Seguin and defenceman Dougie Hamilton, respectively, using draft picks acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs in a deal that saw forward Phil Kessel go the other way.

If the Bruins do decide to deal the pick, Sweeney made it clear it would have to be for something that can help the team long term and not a short-term fix.

"I don't think it's a short-term acquisition that we'd be inclined to make at this point in time," said Sweeney. "When we have runway, I think that's what we would look to do. Otherwise, we are going to focus on some of the draft capital that we have and use it as effectively as we possibly can. So, I won't say that when something presents in a player that has some term and/or runway that we wouldn't jump at that. Because we would."

Flyers want to trade up

The Philadelphia Flyers have the three picks in the first round of the NHL Draft but general manager Daniel Briere would like to have quality over quantity.

Philadelphia is selecting at No. 6, 22, and 31 in tomorrow's draft but Briere would like to use his draft capital in order to move up.

However, his goal is something that he feels every team is looking to accomplish at this stage of the draft process.

"We have said from the beginning that we would like to move up if it was possible, but there's just not a lot of options there," Briere said on Wednesday. "With having so many picks, I would expect that I'm going to make a lot of calls and gauge interest [but] it feels like everybody's trying to move up at the moment."

Philadelphia finished last in the Metropolitan Division last season with a 33-39-10 record and were 15 points back of the New Jersey Devils and Canadiens for the final playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.

The Flyers are in the midst of their longest postseason drought in franchise history at five seasons and are picking in the top 10 of the draft for the third time in four seasons.

Penguins looking to make noise

The Pittsburgh Penguins are one of the more active teams heading into the draft, according to Scott Wheeler of the Athletic.

Pittsburgh recently acquired the No. 12 overall selection from the New York Rangers as part of the conditions that sent forward J.T. Miller to New York from the Vancouver Canucks prior to the deadline.

The Penguins now have back-to-back selections at No. 11 and 12 and are trying to make a splash when it's their turn at the podium.

Wheeler reports that the Penguins have already inquired about the No. 3 overall selection, currently owned by the Chicago Blackhawks, and have interest in Porter Martone, James Hagens, and Roger McQueen at the top of the draft.