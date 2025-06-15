The 2025 NHL Draft is just under two weeks away with the main event on June 27-28 from Los Angeles. Follow along on TSN.ca with the latest news, rumours and speculation from around the NHL.

Mammoth weighing options at No. 4

The Utah Mammoth are doing their due diligence as they are preparing for a range of players to be available when their time at the 2025 NHL Draft comes at the No. 4 selection.

Utah reportedly have spoken with top prospects such as Michael Misa, James Hagens, Jake O'Brien, Brady Martin, and Porter Martone during the NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo last week, according to Belle Fraser of the Salt Lake Tribune.

However, general manager Bill Armstrong told Fraser that they focused on "anybody in that range" and that there isn't one player they're leaning towards.

“In this day and age, bloggers want to really write about that we teed in on one guy and, you know, it’s not the truth. You go there to meet the entire range of where you’re picking,” Armstrong told Fraser on Saturday. “We just had somebody tweet it was a certain player, but the truth is, with the range that we’re picking in — we’re gonna search out and find as many players to have extra time with. Especially with the importance of that pick.”

The Mammoth finished with a 38-31-13 record in their first season in Utah and were seven points out of the final wild-card position in the Western Conference.

Despite being in the wild-card race to finish the season, Utah jumped 10 spots in the lottery to get the fourth selection in the draft.

Utah has six picks total in the draft and are looking to upgrade their overall talent.

“Take the best player available,” Armstrong told Fraser. "“That’s the biggest thing for us. So that’s our whole thought process."