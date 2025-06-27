LOS ANGELES - Michael Misa did his best to shrug off the snub.

The star forward for the Ontario Hockey League's Saginaw Spirit — among a handful of players ever granted exceptional status to play major junior a year early — didn't even receive a call.

It was early December and Canada was getting ready to host the world junior hockey championship on home soil. Misa was filling the net in the OHL, but there was no room on the roster.

Not even at selection camp.

Misa could then only watch as his country floundered at the showcase tournament for a second time in 12 months on the way to another disastrous quarterfinal exit.

"Disappointing I wasn't able to help them out or even get an invite to try and prove myself," the 18-year-old said Thursday as he looked back at Hockey Canada's head-scratching decision with the NHL draft on deck. "Just shifted my mind back to Saginaw and try and help them win, but definitely it was like a little chip on my shoulder."

His junior team benefitted from a motivated player. The professional club that picks him in Friday's first round will hope for more of the same — especially if Misa slides down the board.

Once the hands-down presumptive top pick in 2025, the Oakville, Ont., product has been overtaken by defenceman Matthew Schaefer of the OHL's Erie Otters as the likely No. 1 when the New York Islanders lock in their selection at Peacock Theater.

Misa, who led the entire Canadian Hockey League in goals (62) and points (134) in 2024-25 despite not getting he world junior call, will wait to see if the San Jose Sharks call his name second.

The Chicago Blackhawks, Utah Mammoth and Nashville Predators round out the top-5.

"I had the year to be able to go No. 1," Misa said. "It's ultimately what teams are deciding. But coming out of this year, I really had no regrets with how I performed. It's not up to me at this point."

"It's up to the teams to decide what they're looking for," he added. "Whoever does draft me, I'm going to be super grateful."

Misa said there's not even a hint of jealousy when it comes to Schaefer's rise.

"One of my good friends," he said with a grin Thursday during an outdoor media availability at luxury hotel in downtown Los Angeles. "We're both going to be happy for each other wherever we do go. Just being able to be here with him at this moment is pretty cool."

The six-foot-one, 182-pound centre is no stranger to the limelight after he joined the likes of John Tavares and Connor McDavid as players permitted to compete in the OHL a year early at age 15.

"Tremendous honour," Misa said. "I think it was the right move. My whole life, I played up a year with 2006-born players.

"It ended up working out."

There was also a lot of attention from across the hockey world. It should serve him well moving forward.

"Definitely something you've got to get used to," said Misa, who remains eligible to play for Canada at the 2026 world juniors. "My first year there were a lot of expectations, pressure on me, but I think the best thing for you to do in that situation is just block out the noise.

"Worry about what you can control."

That was his mindset this season as he churned towards the next big moment in a career that has already been watched more than most.

Any disappointment — like his world junior slight — will only push him further.

"Enjoying this moment," Misa said. "It only really happens once … it's really special for me. When I do get drafted, I'm gonna be super excited."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2026.