NHL Draft to be held at Las Vegas Sphere in June
The 2024 NHL Draft will be held on June 28 and 29 at the Sphere in Las Vegas, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.
The NHL Board of Governors made the decision official on Tuesday.
Dreger notes this will be the final draft before it is decentralized, with teams operating from their own facilities.
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button released his latest rankings for the 2024 draft last week, with Canada's Macklin Celebrini at No. 1 ahead of American forward Cole Eiserman.
