NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers forward Jeff Skinner has been fined US$2,000 for embellishment during a recent game against the New York Rangers, the NHL said Monday.

Skinner was issued a warning after a diving/embellishment incident in an Oct. 22 game against the Carolina Hurricanes, the league said.

His second citation, which triggered the fine, came in the second period of a 6-2 victory over the Rangers on Nov. 23.

Skinner was being followed by Rangers defenceman K'Andre Miller as he had the puck along the boards in the New York zone.

Skinner lost his footing and the puck despite minimal contact from Miller. The Oilers forward looked toward the referee as he got up but no penalty call was made on the play.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2024.