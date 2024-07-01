NHL Free Agent Frenzy is here! Stay up to date with the biggest news, rumours and signings throughout July 1 with TSN.ca free agency live blog. You can also watch coverage beginning LIVE at 11:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. PT on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Reinhart staying in Florida

Sam Reinhart is sticking around with the Stanley Cup-winning Florida Panthers.

The Panthers signed Reinhart to an eight-year extension on Monday with TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reporting the deal to be eight years and $69 million, carrying an average annual value of $8.625 million.

Reinhart, 28, finished second in the NHL with 57 goals to go along with his 94 points in 82 games with the Panthers last season.

He helped lead the Panthers to their first Stanley Cup victory in the franchise’s history, recording nine goals and 15 points, including the Stanley Cup-winning goal.

Do the Sens have cap space for Montour?

According to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia, the Ottawa Senators showed interest in signing defenceman Brandon Montour, but may not have the cap space to make a deal happening.

Garrioch says the Sens will likely look elsewhere for defensive help.

The 30-year-old scored eight goals and 25 assists over 66 games with the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. He added three goals and eight assists over 22 games in the postseason.

Connor Brown staying with Oilers

Connor Brown is re-signing with the Edmonton Oilers on an one-year, $1 million contract.

The 30-year-old scored four goals and eight assists over 71 games with the Oilers in 2023-24, adding two goals and four assists over 17 playoff games.

Guentzel, Lightning agree on major deal

The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed star forward Jake Guentzel to a seven-year, $63 million contract, featuring an average annual value of $9 million.

The Lightning acquired Guentzel's rights from the Carolina Hurricanes over the weekend.

Guentzel, a 29-year-old American, scored 30 goals and 77 points in 67 regular season games split between the Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins last season.

Guentzel is coming off a five-year, $30 million deal he signed with the Penguins in December of 2018.

Drafted 77th overall by the Penguins in 2013, Guentzel has 227 goals and 491 points in 520 career games split between the Penguins and Hurricanes.

Guentzel was a key contributor to the Penguins’ 2017 Stanley Cup championship run, recording 13 goals and 21 points in the playoffs.

Tyler Bertuzzi to Chicago

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger can confirm that forward Tyler Bertuzzi will join the Chicago Blackhawks on a four-year contract featuring an average annual value of $5.5 million.

Dreger adds that the Maple Leafs wanted to keep Bertuzzi, but couldn't compete with $22 million over four years offered by the Blackhawks.

The 29-year-old made $5.5 million in his first and only season in Toronto, netting 21 goals and 22 over 80 games.

Where will Anthony Stolarz Sign?

Anthony Stolarz, the backup goalie for the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, has numerous teams interested in signing him on July 1, including the Panthers, Chicago Blackhawks and Toronto Maple Leafs, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

The 30-year-old posted a 16-7-2 record and a 2.03 goals-against average over 27 appearances in 2023-23

Update on Jacob Trouba

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports that Jacob Trouba's no-move clause has shifted to a modified no-trade clause, featuring a 15-team "no-trade" list.

The New York Rangers captain scored three goals and 19 assists over 69 games with the Rangers in 2023-24, his fifth year with the team.

Stamkos sweepstakes wide open

Six or more teams are very much in the running for Steven Stamkos, reports TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

Among the suitors still pitching to Stamkos and his agent, Don Meehan, are the Nashville Predators, Anaheim Ducks, Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings and New Jersey Devils.

McKenzie adds that Stamkos' market is fluid and there are still other teams involved as well.

Stamkos had 40 goals and 41 assists in 79 games during the regular season and another five goals and one assist in five Stanley Cup Playoff games.