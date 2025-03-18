The National Hockey League announced the return of the Global Series set for next fall in Sweden.

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators will play two games at Stockholm's Avicii Arena on Nov. 14 and Nov. 16.

Originally kicked off in 2017, the Global Series comes back to Sweden for a fourth time and first time since 2023.

In November of 2023, Stockholm played host to four games featuring the Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings, Ottawa Senators and Minnesota Wild.

The Predators last played in the Global Series in 2022, playing three games in Bern and Prague.

The Penguins return to Europe for the first time since 2008 when they were one of four teams to open their regular season in Stockholm and Prague.

The Pens currently feature a quartet of Swedes in defencemen Erik Karlsson and Sebastian Aho and forwards Emil Bemstrom and Rickard Rakell.

Three Swedes ply their trades for the Predators in defencemen Adam Wilsby and Andreas Englund and forward Filip Forsberg.