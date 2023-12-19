NHL Holiday Roster Freeze starts tonight

The NHL's annual Holiday Roster Freeze is set to take effect Tuesday night at 11:59p.m. local in each market and run through 12:01 a.m. local on Dec. 28.

The freeze will halt all trades, loans and waiver activity. Players placed on waivers Tuesday and subsequently claimed Wednesday will immediately report to their new team. Transactions made to come into compliance regarding a player being removed from long-term injured reserve will also be allowed during the freeze.

Any player on emergency recall may be loaned back to the AHL during the roster freeze period and any player who was recalled after Dec. 11 may be loaned up until 11:59 p.m. local time on Dec. 23, as long as waivers are not required.

The NHL schedule runs through Dec. 23, when 28 teams will be in action, before pausing until Dec. 27.