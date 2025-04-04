SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — NHL leading goal scorer Leon Draisaitl left the Edmonton Oilers' game against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night with an undisclosed injury and is doubtful to return.

Draisaitl appeared to get hurt midway through the second period and skated gingerly to the bench before leaving to go to the dressing room. He didn't return for the rest of the second period and the team said he was not expected to return to the game.

Draisaitl had an assist earlier in the second period. He leads the NHL with 52 goals and is third in the league with 106 points.

Draisaitl missed four games last month with an undisclosed injury.

The Oilers are already without star center Connor McDavid, who has been sidelined since colliding with Winnipeg's Josh Morrissey on March 20.

