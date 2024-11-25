The National Hockey League just hit the quarter mark of its season, and no team has compiled a better record than the Winnipeg Jets.

At 17-4-0, the Jets hold a four-point lead over the Minnesota Wild for the division lead in the Central. Following a 2-1-0 week, ending with a 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators, the Jets remain fourth in our Power Rankings.

It’s a four-horse race on our list, as the Hurricanes, Stars, Wild and Jets all appear to have the best odds of continuing at an elite pace this season.

Up two spots from eighth to sixth are the Toronto Maple Leafs. It was a light week for the Leafs who picked up a pair of victories against Vegas and Utah.

After finishing 21st in goals-against average (3.18) last season, the Maple Leafs are playing an elite brand of defensive hockey and getting top-notch goaltending. Toronto ranks fourth in GAA (2.48), and ninth In expected goals against. The Leafs have done an excellent job defending the front of their net, allowing the second fewest shots from the inner slot and the second fewest rebound chances.

The Calgary Flames are buzzing. They have won four straight games and moved up five spots on our list from 16th to 11th.

Dustin Wolf and Dan Vladar have provided excellent goaltending for a team that plays a responsible defensive game. The Flames have allowed only seven goals against at 5-on-5 off of turnovers, tied for second best in the league.

It was an up-and-down week for the Edmonton Oilers, who are up two spots from 14th to 12th on our list.

The offensive woes and inevitable regression from October have turned for the positive as Edmonton ranks eighth in goals per game in November. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have combined for 13 points in the Oilers' past three games.

Goaltending remains a red flag as the Oilers finished October 30th in goals saved above expected and currently sit 28th in November.

The Vancouver Canucks drop from 15th to 17th. The Canucks lost to the Rangers Tuesday before picking up a 4-3 win in Ottawa Saturday night. The Canucks, one game into a six-game road trip, are an impressive 7-1-0 on the road this season. Vancouver done an admirable job picking up points with the absences of some of their top players in Thatcher Demko, Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller.

The Ottawa Senators continue to slide in the standings and our Power Rankings. Ottawa is down six spots from 18th to 24th this week.The Sens have dropped five straight games, including their most recent loss, a 4-3 defeat at the hands of the Canucks. Frustration boiled over late in that game as both Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stützle dropped the gloves in the third period. Ottawa has been its own worst enemy at times during the losing streak, as costly turnovers have often ended up in the back of its net.

Just one point behind the Senators in the standings, the Montreal Canadiens are up three spots from 30th to 27th.

The Habs finished a light week with a 1-1-0 record and will look to Cole Caufield to get back in the goal column sooner rather than later. After a hot start to the season, 12 goals in 16 games, Caufield has failed to score in his past four games. The Habs host Utah on Tuesday night.