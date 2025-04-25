The NHL is looking at an incident that took place in warmups prior to Game 3 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

Citing a source, Dreger writes the incident in question is Senators players "firing pucks" at Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz in warmup. Dreger notes it's unclear whether league discipline will follow.

Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports that he saw some pucks being lobbed by the Senators during warmups, with Tim Stützle stopping a lobbed puck at one point near centre ice. While he found the incident odd, Garrioch adds he did not witness anything else that was unusual.

The Maple Leafs defeated the Senators 3-2 in overtime in Game 3, taking a commanding 3-0 lead in the first-round series.

Thursday's game was the first playoff game in Ottawa since 2017.

Game 4 will go Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa with Toronto aiming to advance to the second round of the playoffs.