NHL, NHLPA intend on moving forward without IIHF involvement in World Cup of Hockey

The National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players' Association are reportedly moving forward without IIHF involvement in the 2028 World Cup of Hockey, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

The NHL and NHLPA are hoping to make an announcement on the 2028 tournament at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off.

The last World Cup of Hockey was held in 2016 in Toronto, consisting of eight teams: Canada, the United States, Czechia, Finland, Russia, Sweden, and two all-star teams, Team Europe and an under-23 Team North America.

The 4 Nations Face-Off, scheduled to take place from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston, is hosted by the NHL and will feature only NHL players.