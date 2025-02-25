NHL, NHLPA involved in Johansen's grievance hearing vs. Flyers this week

The NHL and National Hockey League Players' Association will be involved in Ryan Johansen's grievance hearing in Toronto this week, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

The NHLPA filed a grievance in September over the Philadelphia Flyers' decision to terminate Johansen's contract.

In late August, the Flyers announced that the remaining year on the 32-year-old forward's deal was being terminated for what the Flyers called a "material breach" of contract.

Johansen was entering the last of an eight-year, $64 million contract, though his cap hit to the Flyers was just $4 million after the Nashville Predators retained half in a previous deal.

Dreger reports Johansen, who remains unsigned, is currently rehabbing post-surgery.

A native of Vancouver, Johansen never dressed for the Flyers after being acquired ahead of the trade deadline last season from the Colorado Avalanche because of a hip injury. The Flyers had planned to waive Johansen immediately after acquiring him, but were unable to because of the injury.

Upon the announcement of the termination, Johansen's agent, Kurt Overhardt, released a statement disputing the Flyers' characterization.

"Ryan Johansen has a severe hockey injury that requires extensive surgery which has been scheduled," Overhardt said in the statement. "Since being traded to the Philadelphia Flyers, Ryan has worked in good faith with the club, its medical staff and authorized third-party physicians. The Flyers' intent to terminate Ryan's contract is disappointing."

The Flyers currently have enough cap space to reabsorb Johansen's cap hit if needed, while Predators general manager Barry Trotz said last year he would not touch his newly-freed space until a final decision was made.

"I have to treat [the money] as if it’s in escrow. I have to act like it’s not there until the final decision is made," Trotz told 102.5 The Game in August.

Originally taken with the fourth overall pick of the 2010 NHL draft, Johansen has appeared in 905 games across 13 seasons with the Avalanche, Predators and Columbus Blue Jackets.

For his career, Johansen has 202 goals and 376 assists.