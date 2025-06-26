NHL, NHLPA open call for 2028 World Cup of Hockey host cities

The National Hockey League and NHL Players’ Association announced the official launch of the Host City Selection Process for the 2028 World Cup of Hockey on Thursday.

Set for February 2028, the event is scheduled to include eight nations, featuring a round-robin and quarter-final games in two host cities, with the semifinals and championship game to take place in one of those two cities.

Cities across North America, Europe, and other international markets have been invited to submit an Expression of Interest (EOI). The deadline for submissions is Friday, July 18 for North American cities and Wednesday, July 30 for international cities. The two host cities will be chosen in early in 2026.

The tournament will feature a total of 17 games over 12 days as it returns for the first time since 2016 and the fourth iteration overall. The league brought back the return of best-on-best international hockey earlier this year with the 4 Nations Face-Off and NHLers will return to the Olympics this winter for the first time since 2014.

“The World Cup of Hockey is a showcase of international hockey at the highest level, and we are thrilled to begin the host city selection process for 2028,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said. “This tournament offers cities a chance to be part of something truly global, while delivering meaningful economic and cultural benefits in return.”

“The World Cup of Hockey 2028 will bring together the best players in the world, representing their countries with pride,” said Marty Walsh, executive director of the NHLPA. “We look forward to working with cities that want to help shape the future of international hockey and inspire a new generation of hockey fans.”