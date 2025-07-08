NHL, NHLPA ratify CBA extension through 2030

The NHL and NHL Players’ Association have ratified their extension of the collective bargaining agreement, securing labor peace in the sport through 2030.

The league and union announced in a joint news release Tuesday that the deal had been approved. It took a vote of the Board of Governors and the full NHLPA membership.

“The partnership between the Players’ Association and the league is stronger than it ever has been and working together under this agreement presents a fantastic opportunity to continue to grow the game,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “We are grateful to the Board of Governors for its support of this agreement that strengthens our game and ensures we are collectively delivering a great fan experience in the years to come.”

The sides came to a tentative agreement on the four-year extension late last month. It includes an 84-game regular season, among other things. The full memorandum of understanding will be made public at a later date.

“This CBA shows what can be accomplished when the NHL and the union work together — an agreement that will allow for the continued worldwide growth of the game. That is a win for everyone,” NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh said. “We could not have achieved this outcome without the involvement and support of our players. Special thanks to our executive board and negotiating committee.”

