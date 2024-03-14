The National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players' Association have settled the matter regarding the termination of Corey Perry's contract by the Chicago Blackhawks.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston says that ultimately no grievance was filed.

The NHL and NHLPA have reached a resolution on the Corey Perry contract termination by Chicago from earlier this season.



Ultimately, no grievance was filed on the matter. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 14, 2024

On Nov. 30, the team terminated the contract of the 38-year-old forward, citing conduct in violation of his contract.

"After an internal investigation, the Chicago Blackhawks have determined that Corey Perry has engaged in conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation of both the terms of his standard player's contract and the Blackhawks' internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments," the team said in a statement.

Perry went on to sign with the Edmonton Oilers.

In a combined 36 games this season, his 19th in the NHL, Perry has nine goals and seven assists.