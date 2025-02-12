MONTREAL - The World Cup of Hockey is coming back in 2028.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and NHL Players' Association executive director Marty Walsh announced the return of the men’s international tournament Wednesday before Canada played Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The World Cup will take place in February 2028, instead of an all-star weekend, at a yet-to-be-named location.

The league says a bidding process for host cities and venues expected to open in the coming months.

The NHL last held a World Cup in 2016 in Toronto. An under-23 Team North America and Team Europe, a group of all-stars from unrepresented countries, joined Canada, the United States, Russia, Sweden, Finland and Czechia in the eight-team tournament.

The league also hosted World Cups in 1996 and 2004. The U.S. won the inaugural tournament, while Canada prevailed in 2004 and 2016.

Bettman has repeatedly stated the desire to have a best-on-best international tournament every two years.

NHL players will return to the Olympics in 2026 for the first time since 2014 after missing the 2018 and 2022 Games.

The 4 Nations Face-Off between Canada, the U.S., Sweden and Finland serves as an Olympic appetizer. The round-robin tournament runs from Wednesday’s curtain-raiser in Montreal through the final on Feb. 20 in Boston.

Russia was excluded from the event amid its ongoing war in Ukraine. The International Ice Hockey Federation has also banned Russia and its ally Belarus from events through at least the 2025-26 calendar.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2025