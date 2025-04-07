NHL, NHLPA to continue CBA extension talks this week

The NHL and NHL Players' Association are continuing collective bargaining agreement extension talks this week in New York City, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

This comes after the two sides began CBA talks last week.

Commissioner Gary Bettman said at the general managers' meeting a few weeks ago in Manalapan, Fla., that discussions would begin during the first week of April.

"I'm hoping we can do this quickly, quietly and painlessly," Bettman said last month.

The league's current CBA runs through the 2025-26 season, which is set to begin next fall on Oct. 7.

The current agreement was reached in July of 2020. Before that, the league's latest pact with the Players' Association was reached in 2013.