The National Hockey League and NHL Players' Association have officially begun talks on a new collective bargaining agreement extension, reports TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Commissioner Gary Bettman said at the general managers' meeting a few weeks ago in Manalapan, Fla., that talks would begin this week.

"I'm hoping we can do this quickly, quietly and painlessly," Bettman said last month of the talks.

The league's current CBA runs through the 2025-26 season, which is set to begin next fall on Oct. 7.

The current agreement was reached in July of 2020. Before that, the league's latest pact with the Players' Association was reached in 2013.