NHL, PA discuss starting season earlier

The National Hockey League and NHLPA have had very preliminary discussions on what a new calendar could look like, including starting the regular season earlier, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun notes that any potential changes wouldn't take effect until the next collective bargaining agreements two years from now.

Ideas that have been discussed for future seasons include moving the start of the regular season up to very early October, awarding the Stanley Cup earlier in June, cutting the preseason to four games per team, and an 84-game regular season.

The 2023-24 regular season began on Oct. 10 with the playoffs starting on April 20. The season officially wrapped up on June 24 when the Florida Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers in seven games in the Stanley Cup Final, the latest finishing date in an NHL season (excluding the COVID-19 shortened seasons).

Currently, each NHL team plays six to eight preseason games. The league has played 82 regular-season games since the 1995-96 season.