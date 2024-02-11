NHL Player Safety is still in the information-gathering stage after Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for his cross-check on Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig in the dying seconds of the third period on Saturday night.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston added it would not be surprising to see Rielly get a hearing, but there is time to decide with the Maple Leafs not due to play again until Tuesday.

With the Maple Leafs down a goal near the end of the third period, Greig found himself in alone on an empty Toronto net and took a slapshot from just before the crease to cement the 5-3 victory.

Rielly took exception to Greig's shot and levelled him into the boards, causing a melee to erupt.

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe had Rielly's back after the game.

“I thought it was appropriate,” Keefe said, later adding “Our players have the right to react.”

“That was a stupid thing to do there by their guy at the end,” Leafs goalie Martin Jones said of Greig's slapshot.

"You never really know what [Greig] is going to do. I loved it but I’m sure if we were on the other side of that we wouldn’t have liked it either. But I didn’t like the retaliation but I understand their frustration. It’s over with and I guess it was entertaining," Senators forward Josh Norris said.

Rielly has never been suspended in his 11-season NHL career and leads Maple Leaf defencemen with seven goals and 43 points in 50 games.

The 6-foot-1 defenceman played in his first NHL All-Star Game earlier in February.