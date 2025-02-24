NHL reduces Wild F Hartman's 10-game suspension to eight games
National Hockey League commissioner Gary Bettman has upheld the suspension that was handed to Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman for roughing Tim Stutzle of the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 1 and has reduced the length of the suspension from 10 to eight games.
Bettman heard Hartman’s appeal of the original decision, assessed Feb. 3, at a hearing on Feb. 14.
Hartman is now eligible to return for the Wild on March 4 against the Seattle Kraken.
The NHL’s Department of Player Safety originally suspended Hartman 10 games for roughing Stützle in a game between the two clubs on Feb. 1, a 6-0 victory for the Senators.
Hartman was assessed a match penalty for intent to injure after he drove Stützle’s head into the ice following a face-off near the end of the second period. He was ejected from the game and left Stutzle with a gash above his left eye
This is the fifth suspension of Hartman's career and his fourth since 2023.
The 30-year-old has seven goals and 17 points in 48 games for Minnesota this season.