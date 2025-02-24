National Hockey League commissioner Gary Bettman has upheld the suspension that was handed to Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman for roughing Tim Stutzle of the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 1 and has reduced the length of the suspension from 10 to eight games.

Bettman heard Hartman’s appeal of the original decision, assessed Feb. 3, at a hearing on Feb. 14.

Hartman is now eligible to return for the Wild on March 4 against the Seattle Kraken.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety originally suspended Hartman 10 games for roughing Stützle in a game between the two clubs on Feb. 1, a 6-0 victory for the Senators.

Hartman was assessed a match penalty for intent to injure after he drove Stützle’s head into the ice following a face-off near the end of the second period. He was ejected from the game and left Stutzle with a gash above his left eye

This is the fifth suspension of Hartman's career and his fourth since 2023.

The 30-year-old has seven goals and 17 points in 48 games for Minnesota this season.